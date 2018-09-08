Rain-hit villagers allege administration apathy

By Express News Service

PARADIP: Even as rains stopped, there has been no respite from waterlogging for people of Jagatsinghpur district. Many areas under Paradip Municipality, Kujang block and Paradeepgarh continue to be submerged on Friday.

A minor boy of Bhitra Andhari panchayat under Erasama block, who was swept away in a river while taking bath on Thursday, is yet to be found.At least 600 people of Bauriapalandha under Ward 6 of Paradip Municipality are facing acute waterlogging since Wednesday. They alleged that neither the district administration nor Paradip Municipality officials have provided them dry or cooked food. No pumps have been installed in the area to drain out water. Irate locals staged demonstration and blocked road as a result of which, vehicular communication on PPL road and Terminal Chhack was severely hit. Hundreds of oil tankers were stranded due to the agitation. Locals alleged that no free kitchens have been opened and the entire area is under four ft water. Officials of Paradip Municipality rushed to the spot and assured them to take necessary measures.

Similarly, villagers of Musadhia, Pipal, Bhutmundei panchayats; Adavasipada, Gochyatshai and other areas under Paradeepgarh panchayat of Kujang block are spending sleepless nights as their thatched houses have been damaged due to the rains. No polythene sheets have been provided to them yet.

According to reports, 269 primary and high schools at Kujang, Erasama, Tirtol, Balikuda, Biridi, Raghunathpur and in areas under Paradip Municipality are inundated. In many schools, water has entered classrooms.

Collector Yamini Sarangi visited the affected areas under Kujang block on Friday and directed officials concerned to provide relief to the affected people. Locals demanded permanent measures to stop waterlogging in Paradeepgarh and Bhutmundei. Some of the affected persons have taken shelter at Sreemaa Vidyapeeth, Paradeepgarh High School and NAC High School and other three high schools under Paradip Municipality.

Tehsildar of Kujang, Ramesh Chandra Panda said free kitchens have been opened to provide cooked food to 2,000 affected persons of Bhutmundei and Paradeepgarh panchayats. Nearly 500 thatched houses have collapsed in the rains.

A 10-year-old boy Suryakant Dalai of Bhitra Andhari under Erasama block was swept away while taking bath in a river on Thursday. Fire fighters and ODRAF personnel have not traced him yet.