Home States Odisha

Students boycott class for better facilities

The students of Government College, Bhawanipatna on Friday boycotted classes and took out a rally
demanding revamp of infrastructure and facilities.

Published: 08th September 2018 03:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th September 2018 04:04 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BHAWANIPATNA: The students of Government College, Bhawanipatna on Friday boycotted classes and took out a rally demanding revamp of infrastructure and facilities.They also sent a memorandum to Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik in which they demanded renovation of college and hostel buildings which are old structures and need immediate attention.

Construction of additional classrooms, gymnasium and stadium in the college field were also demanded besides demarcation of college land, eviction of encroachers and construction of protection wall.On the education front, they demanded opening of M.Sc in all science subjects, M.Sc in life science and M.Com with the posting of adequate teaching staff.

The college is at present suffering from acute dearth of teaching staff, they cited. It is alleged that due to shortage of capacity in hostels many students are forced to stay outside on rent which is burning a hole in the pocket of students.

It is stated that 300 girl students are forced to stay in old hostel which has the capacity of 150. It is alleged that a 300-seat girls’ hostel has already been completed but due to encroachment by some families the hostel, the building has not been handed over to the college.

Student leaders Hariskumar Ahir, Siba Sahu, Brahamasri Naik, Rajesh Patra, Asis Mohapatra led the rally and general secretary of Alumni association Abinash Thakur also joined them.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Members of the LGBT community in Chennai celebrate after the Supreme Court decriminalised homosexuality on 6 September 2018. (Photo | EPS)
Chennai's LGBTQ Community reacts to historic Section 377 verdict
There should not be discrimination among people: Subramanian Swamy 
Gallery
Mammootty has been acting since 1979 and has appeared in more than 350 films. Here are 11 movies from the Malayalam Megastar's filmography that can't be missed.
Mammootty turns 67: Eleven movies from the Malayalam Megastar's filmography that can't be missed
The Supreme Court on Thursday decriminalised homosexuality and scrapping part of the demonic Section 377 of the Indian Penal Code. Here are five Indian films which has homosexuality as the premise.
Five Indian films which talked about homosexuality