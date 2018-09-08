Students boycott class for better facilities

By Express News Service

BHAWANIPATNA: The students of Government College, Bhawanipatna on Friday boycotted classes and took out a rally demanding revamp of infrastructure and facilities.They also sent a memorandum to Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik in which they demanded renovation of college and hostel buildings which are old structures and need immediate attention.

Construction of additional classrooms, gymnasium and stadium in the college field were also demanded besides demarcation of college land, eviction of encroachers and construction of protection wall.On the education front, they demanded opening of M.Sc in all science subjects, M.Sc in life science and M.Com with the posting of adequate teaching staff.

The college is at present suffering from acute dearth of teaching staff, they cited. It is alleged that due to shortage of capacity in hostels many students are forced to stay outside on rent which is burning a hole in the pocket of students.

It is stated that 300 girl students are forced to stay in old hostel which has the capacity of 150. It is alleged that a 300-seat girls’ hostel has already been completed but due to encroachment by some families the hostel, the building has not been handed over to the college.

Student leaders Hariskumar Ahir, Siba Sahu, Brahamasri Naik, Rajesh Patra, Asis Mohapatra led the rally and general secretary of Alumni association Abinash Thakur also joined them.