Three murders in past one month, cops clueless about whereabouts of culprits

Asish Mehta By

Express News Service

BHUBANESHWAR: In the past one month, three murder cases were reported in the Capital. Commissionerate Police's failure to trace the culprits has made residents apprehensive about the law and order situation in the City.

On August 30, an elderly woman was found dead under mysterious circumstances at her house in Banguari under Balianta Police limits. The victim was identified as 65-year-old Manorama Panda, who was a widow. She used to stay alone at her own house. The City cops registered a murder case. It is being suspected that the victim was looted and then killed. However, no arrests have been made so far in connection to the case.

In another incident, a woman was found murdered on August 23 at a hotel in the Capital. The hotel was barely 100 metres from Mancheswar Police Station. The victim was identified as 34-year-old Laxmipriya Biswal of Kaimatia in Jatni. Biswal had come to the hotel on August 22 evening along with a man identified as Aditya Mohapatra of Puri district. The duo pretended to be husband and wife.

On August 23 evening, the hotel staff asked Mohapatra to clear the pending dues, following which he said that his wife was inside the room and he was going to an ATM kiosk to withdraw the money.

After a few hours, the hotel staff attempted to call Mohapatra, but his mobile phone was switched off. The hotel staff went near the room and realized that the TV was on, and when they called Biswal, she did not respond. On suspicion, the hotel staff broke the door of the room and found Biswal lying dead. The police are yet to nab Mohapatra, who is suspected to have fled to Bengaluru as he was working with a private firm there.

On August 21, body of a man with multiple injuries was found from a field near Government High School in IRC Village under Nayapalli Police limits. The deceased was identified as Purna Chandra Nayak of Niali, who was staying in Salia Sahi area here. Nayak had sustained injuries on the back of his head and in his neck. There has been no breakthrough in this case too.

Similarly, a married woman was allegedly killed by her husband at their residence in Munda Sahi under Nayapalli police limits on May 3. The victim's husband is a native of West Bengal and he fled the City after committing the crime. A police team visited West Bengal, but they could not trace the culprit there.

"We are reviewing all the sensitive cases where the culprits are at large. We reviewed a murder case registered in Khandagiri Police Station and nabbed a miscreant involved in the crime," Bhubaneswar DCP Anup Kumar Sahoo told The City Express.

The police said some murders were committed over past enmity and they had launched search operations to nab the culprits. The cops also asserted that they were taking preventive measures for avoiding untoward incidents in the City. "We are taking preventive measures like booking the habitual offenders under Section 110 of CrPC for maintaining law and order in the City," Bhubaneswar DCP said.