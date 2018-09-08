Home States Odisha

Three teachers suspended for fake info on mid-day-meal supply

Three teachers have been suspended and salaries of a dozen teachers stopped for supplying fake information on mid-day meal (MDM) distribution in Jagatsinghpur district.

Sources said to check discrepancies in MDM scheme, SMS-based monitoring system was introduced by the State Government. The teachers had to provide information on distribution of MDM, daily attendance of students, funds and food stock in each school besides leave status. But, on September 5 the teachers of Khalgaon Primary School in Balikuda block did not provide noon meal to the students but had sent an SMS stating that they supplied MDM to 58 students out of 88. At Sarambo, Gopal Vidyapeeth too had supplied false information about MDM, which was detected by the villagers. No MDM was prepared at Uttaranda Mandashai, Ramhadeipur GP High School but teachers had allegedly supplied false information on cell phone.

Block Education Officer, Balikuda, Sachidananada Sahoo said, “receiving allegations from villagers, the officials concerned conducted an inquiry and found those to be true. Show-cause notice has been served against five teachers and their salaries have been stopped.”

It may be recalled that headmistress of Tirtol Primary School Alok Rashmi Mohanty and headmistress of Arada Primary School Ritarani Rout were suspended for supplying fake information regarding MDM in August.

Earlier, an headmistress of Brundaban Chandra Nodal Vidyalaya of Raghunathpur block, A Ruxuna Sadamul, was suspended for manipulation of student figures under MDM.

