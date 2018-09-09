Baitarani recedes, villages still inundated

By Express News Service

BHADRAK: Water has started receding from river Baitarani but hundreds of villages in five blocks of Bhadrak district continue to be inundated.

On Saturday, vehicular communication between Bhandaripokhari and Jajpur besides, Bhadrak and Aradi was snapped as flood water was flowing over the roads near Olaga under Dhamnagar block. Baitarani, which caused extensive damage in the district this week, was flowing at 18.16 metres against the danger mark of 17.83 metres on Saturday. The river was flowing at 18.43 metres at Akhuapada on Friday.

According to District Emergency Office reports, floods in the river have affected over a lakh people and submerged 34,152 hectares of cultivated lands. The river and its tributaries affected Bhadrak, Bhandaripokhari, Dhamnagar, Tihidi and Chandabali blocks.

According to official reports, Dhamnagar and Bhandaripokhari are the worst affected. While 22,498 people in 18 villages of four panchayats in Chandabali were affected, 11 villages in four panchayats of Bhadrak block have been inundated by floods in Baitarani.

Communication to Aradi, Sundarpur, Nandapur and Olaga panchayats in Chandbali block was disrupted due to submerged roads. Schools have been closed for the last four days.

Embankment of Baitarani breached at four places as a result of which, water entered many areas under Bhandaripokhari and Dhamnagar blocks. Sources said over 35,000 people in 11 panchayats under Dhamnagar block are waterlogged. Roads in Dhusuri, Sahaspur and Arjanpur panchayats were washed away. Similarly, over 20,000 villagers in six panchayats including Rahania, Solampur, Malada, Balipokhari, Karigan and Napanga in Bhandaripokhari block were inundated.

District Emergency Officer Jayasree Senapati said the situation is not alarming now and an ODRAF team has been deployed in Bhandaripokhari block for relief and rescue operations.

Locals fear epidemic outbreak

Paradip: Villagers are struggling with paucity of clean water in flood-hit areas under Kujang block and Paradip Municipality limits. Contaminated water sources have put them at a risk of water-borne diseases. The crisis is acute in Bhutmundei, Pipal, Jagati, Barei, Phulbelari under Bhutmundei panchayat and Chakaradharpur village under Paradeepgarh panchayat where flood water is yet to recede.

Many areas under Paradip Municipality are also waterlogged for the last four days and the stagnant water has turned into breeding ground for mosquitoes. Fear of epidemic outbreak looms large. Medical Officer of Kujang health centre, Prasanna Panda said health officials are keeping an eye on the situation to prevent epidemic outbreak. Health officials are also camping in some affected areas.