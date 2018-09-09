BPCL probes into cylinder blast case

Home States Odisha

Officials of BPCL Chief Manager from Kolkata, PS Toppo, and sales officer Subrat Das visited the spot on Friday and Saturday.

Published: 09th September 2018

DHENKANAL: Probe has begun into the death of a woman and her daughter in a gas cylinder blast in Bhuban of the district. The investigation team, which is looking into the technical aspects and circumstantial evidence provided by BPCL Company, found that the family had availed the connection under Ujjawala scheme.

The team said the incident took place due to negligence in its handling. BPCL has been conducting awareness campaigns before distribution of gas connection as per guidelines. In case of casualty, the family will get `6 lakh each, informed Das. However, company officials admitted that there is no mention if a child should handle cooking gas. In the incident, Jyotsnamayee Pothal (13) had ignited the gas to prepare tea when the blast occurred. Mother Mamata rushed to the spot to rescue the child but both sustained serious injuries and died.

Jyotsnamayee’s father sustained burn injuries and was admitted to Bhuban hospital where he is under medical supervision. The kitchen had asbestos roof while bedroom had a thatched roof.

