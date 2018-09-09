Congress to declare candidates by September 20

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: After missing the August 31 deadline for announcement of candidates, the Congress on Saturday set fresh dates for giving tickets for 2019 General Elections.

Stating that announcement of candidates has been delayed, president of the Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee (OPCC) Niranjan Patnaik said the first batch of nominees is likely to be made public between September 14 and 20. Party president Rahul Gandhi will return on September 14 and go to Madhya Pradesh, he said and added that candidates will be announced after his return.

After taking over as the OPCC president, Patnaik had announced that the first batch of candidates will be announced by August 31 to allow them to familiarise with their constituencies. Sources, however, maintained that announcement of candidates has been held up for several reasons.

One of the reasons behind the delay in announcement of candidates seems to be the deep rooted factionalism in the party. Sources said there is apprehension among party leaders that the list of candidates will be packed with supporters of the OPCC president and will be counter production for the party.

Though the State leadership has announced that all sitting MLAs of the party will be renominated for next elections, sources said many of them do not want to contest on a Congress ticket as a victory is not assured. Besides, two to three sitting MLAs are not expected to get ticket this time because of their not so impressive track record.