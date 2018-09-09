Home States Odisha

Deck cadet death: Ship  officers released

Paradip Marine police on Saturday released the three officers of MV La Donna on conditional bond.

Published: 09th September 2018 02:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th September 2018 03:16 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

PARADIP: Paradip Marine police on Saturday released the three officers of MV La Donna on conditional bond. They were interrogated in connection with the death of deck cadet Tanmay Harnal at the hatches of the vessel. They have been asked to appear before the investigation officer (IO) whenever required as the case has not been closed.

On Saturday, Assistant Superintendent of Police, Paradip, Bishnu Charan Mishra interrogated the Captain Venugopal, Chief Officer Faizal Rizwan and Bosun Safique Ahmmed. Police interrogated them for three days from Thursday to ascertain the cause of Harnal's death and other issues.

Police also questioned the team about the special operating producers (SOP) which were followed by the officials in case of Harnal.

IIC of Paradip Marine police station, Babita Dalai informed that no major negligence was detected on the part of officials. Victim's family members, who were asked to be present during investigation failed to appear before IO, said Dalai.

