DGP talks tough on puja fund collection

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: DGP Dr RP Sharma on Saturday issued instructions to SPs and Twin City DCPs to take stringent action to curb illegal collection of donation during the festival season commencing with Ganesh Chaturthi on September 13.

The DGP said several allegations of forcible collection of money on National Highways and State Highways ahead of festivals like Ganesh Chaturthi, Durga Puja, Kali Puja, Saraswati Puja and others have been received by the police. In most cases, drivers were waylaid and physically assaulted by miscreants seeking donations.

It has also been observed that miscreants forcibly collect donations from people at their door steps, Dr Sharma said adding that the menace continues as residents are often wary of reporting such incidents to the police.

Pointing out that forcible collection of donation is punishable under various sections of the IPC, the DGP instructed the police officers to protect the citizens in this regard. He directed SPs and DCPs to ensure that regular patrolling is conducted on National Highways and State Highways by the IICs and SDPOs to ensure that no vehicles are waylaid by miscreants.

The officers were also asked to use community policing and direct beat officers to collect information from residents on illegal collection of money.

Dr Sharma further instructed the officers to encourage traders and transporters to report such incidents to the local police. He warned those collecting money from people in the name of puja committees or through volunteers of stringent action as per law.

The DGP asked all in-charge of all police stations in the State to prepare a list of habitual offenders and get in touch with members of truck and bus associations.