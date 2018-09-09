Locals protest Subarnarekha port work

By Express News Service

BARIPADA: Tension ran high in Kankadapal village under Baliapal police limits of Balasore district on Saturday after locals ransacked a temporary embankment of the proposed Subarnarekha port where work in the first phase is in progress.

The project will affect the livelihood and economic activities of Kankadapal residents, the protestors said.

After the State Government transferred 692.68 acres of land to port developers, the authorities concerned had started construction work with the plea that it would be helpful in development of the area and generate employment facility.

On the other hand, local outfit Chaoumukha Bhitamati Surakshya Committee protested the project stating that it will affect the livelihood of several people in Chaoumukha area while sea beach is lifeline of the people.

The Committee alleged that construction of the project was taken up without the consent of locals and will submerge several farm lands which are ideal for groundnut, rice, cashew nut and betel cultivation.

“We have just filled the road with sand bags which is being regularly opposed by some locals leading to delay. While some are insisting on immediately starting construction work, others are opposing it,” said Jeevan Jatin Dash.

“We have not taken any private land and will not create any problem for the people of Chaoumukha area. We have already handed over the land for construction of the proposed project. We have evicted people from Government land only. If someone opposes eviction, police force will be deployed as per law,” said Collector Rakesh Chandra Rout.