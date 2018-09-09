Home States Odisha

Mental hygiene key to happiness, say experts

Citizens, especially youths and students, should work on mental hygiene and develop adaptability to lead a happy life and prevent suicidal thoughts, advised wellness experts on Saturday.

Published: 09th September 2018 02:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th September 2018 03:16 AM   |  A+A-

Participants during an interactive session at SIT-Bhubaneswar | Express

By Express News Service

Addressing a gathering at Sillicon Institute of Technology, Bhubaneswar (SIT-BBSR) during an interactive session organised as part of The New Indian Express (TNIE)-Manam Foundation campaign against suicides, the experts said one needs to work on self-esteem and improve self-confidence to remain prepared for any possible mental crisis.

“It is very important to have mental hygiene and know how the mental health should be especially when study says one person in every 40 seconds in our country commits suicide,” said Manam founder Anuradha Mohapatra.

To improve mental hygiene, one should do away with overthinking, Mohapatra advised. “On an average, 70,000 thoughts come to the mind of a person in a day and in the case of a person who overthinks, the number goes up to 1.5 lakh. This creates a serious imbalance in our mind and in the absence of clarity, we fail to take proper decisions,” she said, adding, “We need to be aware of these things and assess ourselves.”
Chief therapeutic counsellor of Manam foundation Somya Sucharita Mohapatra said, “To avoid overthinking, we should work on having plan B. Similarly, to get rid of worry and anxiety, one should always have plan B so that if one thing doesn’t work he can start exploring the other.”

To maintain mental hygiene, Somya said one should follow certain coping mechanism. “One of these mechanisms is developing a constructive and gadget-free hobby of any form such as singing, dancing, cycling or any other physical exercise,” she said.

The experts also advised students to work on personal strength and acknowledge their weaknesses, celebrate every small achievement and learn to seek help.
“When in difficulties, always learn to seek help,” said Sarojkant Mishra, dean of student affairs at SIT-BBSR.

Psychologist at SIT-BBBSR Saswati Jena also spoke. Earlier, similar events were organised in several educational institutions including NIST, Berhampur and GITA, Bhubaneswar.

