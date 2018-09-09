Murder over 'sorcery'

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: A youth was killed in Dambaguda village under Mohana police limits in Gajapati district on Friday. The deceased is Mikhail Pradhan (42), son of Magata Pradhan of the village.

The accused Marshal Paricha is absconding. Recently, son of Marshal died of dog bite. He, however, suspected Magata of performing sorcery leading to his son's death. He placed the matter before village committee but the committee members did not find the sorcery allegation true.

Yesterday when Mikhail did not return home, Magata started searching for him and found his body near a bush on the outskirts of the village. The body bore injury marks.

Today, Magata lodged a police complaint alleging that Marshal killed Mikhail to avenge his son's death.