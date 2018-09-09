Panels reconstituted  for crop insurance

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: As Opposition Congress and BJP criticised the ruling BJD over its alleged failure to settle crop insurance claims of farmers affected in natural calamities, the State Government reconstituted three separate committees for smooth and proper implementation of Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana (PMFBY).

The committees, which have been reconstituted, included State level coordination committee on crop insurance headed by the Chief Secretary, State level monitoring committee and State level technical committee. The Government has also prescribed a set of guidelines for the committees to ensure that not a single affected farmer is deprived of the assistance.

While Cooperation department will be nodal agency for monitoring and overseeing smooth implementation of PMFBY, the State level coordination committee will decide crops to be notified and defined areas eligible for the insurance besides premium rates for different crops well ahead of every cropping season.

A Cooperation department official said the coordination committee will finalise clusters, notified areas and crops for insurance depending on available yield data for irrigated and non-irrigated areas.

“The committee will scrutinise and examine claims, monitor the involvement of Common Service Centres (CSCs) in enrolment of non-loanee farmers and create necessary infrastructure for proper distribution of assistance under the PMFBY”, he said.

The monitoring committee will, however, fix-up district wise target for coverage of farmers, especially non-loanee, prepare strategies for conducting crop cutting experiments based on scientific and logical approach as specified in the guideline. This apart, the district and block level monitoring committees have also been reconstituted. As per the guideline, the district committees will chalk out appropriate action plan and sensitise block officials on the provisions.

“The district committees headed by Collectors will scrupulously monitor crop cutting experiments and confirm action yield. They will use smart sampling technique for selection of plots for paddy and land utilisation survey for non-paddy crops. The actual yield data furnished by the committees will be treated as final,” the official added.