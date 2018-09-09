Home States Odisha

Panels reconstituted  for crop insurance

The actual yield data furnished by the committees will be treated as final,” the official added.

Published: 09th September 2018 02:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th September 2018 03:16 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: As Opposition Congress and BJP criticised the ruling BJD over its alleged failure to settle crop insurance claims of farmers affected in natural calamities, the State Government reconstituted three separate committees for smooth and proper implementation of Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana (PMFBY).

The committees, which have been reconstituted, included State level coordination committee on crop insurance headed by the Chief Secretary, State level monitoring committee and State level technical committee. The Government has also prescribed a set of guidelines for the committees to ensure that not a single affected farmer is deprived of the assistance.

While Cooperation department will be nodal agency for monitoring and overseeing smooth implementation of PMFBY, the State level coordination committee will decide crops to be notified and defined areas eligible for the insurance besides premium rates for different crops well ahead of every cropping season.

A Cooperation department official said the coordination committee will finalise clusters, notified areas and crops for insurance depending on available yield data for irrigated and non-irrigated areas.
“The committee will scrutinise and examine claims, monitor the involvement of Common Service Centres (CSCs) in enrolment of non-loanee farmers and create necessary infrastructure for proper distribution of assistance under the PMFBY”, he said.   

The monitoring committee will, however, fix-up district wise target for coverage of farmers, especially non-loanee, prepare strategies for conducting crop cutting experiments based on scientific and logical approach as specified in the guideline. This apart, the district and block level monitoring committees have also been reconstituted. As per the guideline, the district committees will chalk out appropriate action plan and sensitise block officials on the provisions.

“The district committees headed by Collectors will scrupulously monitor crop cutting experiments and confirm action yield. They will use smart sampling technique for selection of plots for paddy and land utilisation survey for non-paddy crops. The actual yield data furnished by the committees will be treated as final,” the official added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Dele Alli challenge: Here is how India tries its hand
In this July 29, 2016 file photo, Mac Miller performs at Lollapalooza in Chicago. Miller, the platinum hip-hop star whose rhymes vacillated from party raps to lyrics about depression and drug use, has died at the age of 26. A family statement released through his publicists says Miller died Friday, Sept. 7, 2018, and there are no further details available on how he died. (Photo | AP)
Rapper Mac Miller dies at 26
Gallery
Mammootty has been acting since 1979 and has appeared in more than 350 films. Here are 11 movies from the Malayalam Megastar's filmography that can't be missed.
Mammootty turns 67: Eleven movies from the Malayalam Megastar's filmography that can't be missed
The Supreme Court on Thursday decriminalised homosexuality and scrapping part of the demonic Section 377 of the Indian Penal Code. Here are five Indian films which has homosexuality as the premise.
Five Indian films which talked about homosexuality