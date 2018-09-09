Home States Odisha

Poorly maintained ancient Puri murals stare at oblivion

Murals and paintings on the walls of monasteries in Puri are on the verge of extinction  due to lack of preservation.

Published: 09th September 2018 02:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th September 2018 03:16 AM   |  A+A-

Mural of Lord Krishna at Bada Odia Matha, located behind Jagannath temple

By Express News Service

 

BHUBANESWAR: Murals and paintings on the walls of monasteries in Puri are on the verge of extinction  due to lack of preservation. Apart from the 12 th century Jagannath temple, Puri is home  to many monuments that are living galleries of ancient paintings. However, these  monuments have escaped the attention of Tourism and Culture Departments and  conservationists.

A few decades back, most of the monasteries were covered with murals and paintings, but  now only two are left where one can trace the evolution of Puri paintings, although in a  highly faded condition.
Archaeologist and co-founder of Virasat-E-Hind Foundation Jitu Mishra said ‘Bada Odia  Matha’ located behind Jagannath temple and Gangamata Matha at Bali Sahi are the  brightest examples of ancient paintings and murals that are around 200-years-old.

“Images of peacocks, among the many decorative figures, at Bada Odia Matha are eye  catching. The Kaliya Dalana scene of Lord Krishna is an important mural of the Matha.  These murals will gradually fade if no step is taken by conservationists soon,” he said.

The 15th century Bada Odia Matha, established by Atibadi Jagannath Das, has the largest  concentration of Puri paintings on its walls that were drawn in the 19th century. The monastery prepares ‘Pankti Bhoga’ at Jagamohana during Rukmini Harana festival and  supplies Kala Sari (black cloth) to Goddess Bimala. The priests here are vested with the  duty of cleaning the ‘Ratnabedi’ and supplying canopy for the sanctum sanctorum and  pillows for the Lord. The Matha also provides ‘Trimundi Chandua’ and silk clothess for 

‘Chaka Apasara’, til oil for ‘Phooluri’ niti, oil and ghee for ‘Deva Deepavali’.
Gangamata Matha, belonging to Gaudiya sect, is located beside the sacred Swetaganga  tank. Like Bada Odia Matha, Gangamata Matha also has life size murals of the Trinity at  its entrance. There are depictions of scenes from Ramayana and Mahabharata as well.

Apparently, Jagannath temple is surrounded by a large number of monasteries belonging to different sects. Located within historic residential neighbourhoods, these are being  used by monks and devotees to practice meditation. “Unlike other mural traditions like Vijayanagara, Cholas and Nayakas in south and Orchha and Bundi of Rajput in north, the Puri paintings are yet to draw the attention of conservationists. Even if their preservation in the sultry tropical weather is a concern, it is critical to preserve the murals from further decay before they vanish completely,” added Mishra.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Dele Alli challenge: Here is how India tries its hand
In this July 29, 2016 file photo, Mac Miller performs at Lollapalooza in Chicago. Miller, the platinum hip-hop star whose rhymes vacillated from party raps to lyrics about depression and drug use, has died at the age of 26. A family statement released through his publicists says Miller died Friday, Sept. 7, 2018, and there are no further details available on how he died. (Photo | AP)
Rapper Mac Miller dies at 26
Gallery
Mammootty has been acting since 1979 and has appeared in more than 350 films. Here are 11 movies from the Malayalam Megastar's filmography that can't be missed.
Mammootty turns 67: Eleven movies from the Malayalam Megastar's filmography that can't be missed
The Supreme Court on Thursday decriminalised homosexuality and scrapping part of the demonic Section 377 of the Indian Penal Code. Here are five Indian films which has homosexuality as the premise.
Five Indian films which talked about homosexuality