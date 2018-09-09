Poorly maintained ancient Puri murals stare at oblivion

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Murals and paintings on the walls of monasteries in Puri are on the verge of extinction due to lack of preservation. Apart from the 12 th century Jagannath temple, Puri is home to many monuments that are living galleries of ancient paintings. However, these monuments have escaped the attention of Tourism and Culture Departments and conservationists.

A few decades back, most of the monasteries were covered with murals and paintings, but now only two are left where one can trace the evolution of Puri paintings, although in a highly faded condition.

Archaeologist and co-founder of Virasat-E-Hind Foundation Jitu Mishra said ‘Bada Odia Matha’ located behind Jagannath temple and Gangamata Matha at Bali Sahi are the brightest examples of ancient paintings and murals that are around 200-years-old.

“Images of peacocks, among the many decorative figures, at Bada Odia Matha are eye catching. The Kaliya Dalana scene of Lord Krishna is an important mural of the Matha. These murals will gradually fade if no step is taken by conservationists soon,” he said.

The 15th century Bada Odia Matha, established by Atibadi Jagannath Das, has the largest concentration of Puri paintings on its walls that were drawn in the 19th century. The monastery prepares ‘Pankti Bhoga’ at Jagamohana during Rukmini Harana festival and supplies Kala Sari (black cloth) to Goddess Bimala. The priests here are vested with the duty of cleaning the ‘Ratnabedi’ and supplying canopy for the sanctum sanctorum and pillows for the Lord. The Matha also provides ‘Trimundi Chandua’ and silk clothess for

‘Chaka Apasara’, til oil for ‘Phooluri’ niti, oil and ghee for ‘Deva Deepavali’.

Gangamata Matha, belonging to Gaudiya sect, is located beside the sacred Swetaganga tank. Like Bada Odia Matha, Gangamata Matha also has life size murals of the Trinity at its entrance. There are depictions of scenes from Ramayana and Mahabharata as well.

Apparently, Jagannath temple is surrounded by a large number of monasteries belonging to different sects. Located within historic residential neighbourhoods, these are being used by monks and devotees to practice meditation. “Unlike other mural traditions like Vijayanagara, Cholas and Nayakas in south and Orchha and Bundi of Rajput in north, the Puri paintings are yet to draw the attention of conservationists. Even if their preservation in the sultry tropical weather is a concern, it is critical to preserve the murals from further decay before they vanish completely,” added Mishra.