Portion of road caves in at Sector-9 of CDA

The portion of the road measuring 8 feet in length and 5 feet in breadth caved in six feet deep at around 10 am.

CUTTACK: A portion of the road caved in near Sector-9 of CDA on Saturday leading to panic among the residents of the satellite township.

The portion of the road measuring 8 feet in length and 5 feet in breadth caved in six feet deep at around 10 am. Though nobody was injured in the incident, irate residents, led by local Corporator Giribala Behera, blocked the road demanding a probe and action against the authorities concerned for lapses that led to the incident.

Holding Odisha Water Supply and Sewerage Board (OWSSB), R&B and PHEO departments responsible for the incident, Behera said Cuttack Development Authority (CDA) has closed its eyes towards the plight of CDA localities.

Locals said sewerage work was undertaken near the portion of the road that caved in.
Meanwhile, Cuttack Municipal Corporation's Sewerage Department Assistant Engineer Sashikant Nayak said a drinking water pipeline got damaged during drilling by the telephone department for laying of cables. This resulted in seepage of water as a result of which the road caved in. "We have started repair of the damaged portion of the road, he said.

A portion of the road caved in near Sector-9 of CDA on Saturday leading to panic among the residents of the satellite township.On Friday, a portion of road connecting Nicco Park and Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar had caved in.

