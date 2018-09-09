Radium neck belts for cattle to prevent mishaps

By Express News Service

PARADIP: In a bid to curb accidents due to collisions between vehicles and stray cattle on streets and roads at night, local administration along with an NGO has come with a unique idea. Some groups have started fixing radium neck belts on bulls and cows. These strips glow in the dark and alert the drivers on the presence of cattle on the roads.

Nature Drive Trust of India, which is engaged in the work, plans to extend it to all major cities of the State like Bhubaneswer, Cuttack, Puri, Dhenkanal, Jagatsinghpur and Kendrapara. Prafulla Patnaik, Director of Nature Drive Trust of India, said nearly 25 activists of the NGO have been pressed into service to fix radium belts on stray bulls and cows not only to avert accidents but also protect them.

Informing about their strategy to tie the belts without injuring humans or animals, Patnaik said, “We have been conducting awareness drives among cattle owners seeking their cooperation.”

Officials of Paradip Port Trust and Paradip Municipality have praised the unique initiative for protection of stray bulls and cows as well as avert accidents in port city.

Patnaik said the NGO plans to cover Cuttack- Paradip State Highway and Chandikhole-Paradip National Highway to fix radium belt on bulls and cows.