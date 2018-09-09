Home States Odisha

Return unused funds for tribals, Oram tells State

It seems that the State Government has no time for the tribal programmes, he added.

Published: 09th September 2018 02:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th September 2018 03:16 AM

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Even as tribals constitute 23 per cent of Odisha’s population and Minor Forest Produce (MFP) is a major source of their livelihood, the State Government has not been able to utilise the Central assistance for procurement of Minor Forest Produce (MFP) under minimum support price (MSP) scheme.

Of Rs 49.11 crore provided by Ministry of Tribal Affairs to the State in 2014-15 as revolving fund under mechanism for marketing of Minor Forest Produce (MFP) through minimum support price (MSP) and development of value chain as a measure of social safety for MFP gatherers, the State Government has utilised only Rs 3.69 crore.

The Tribal Development Cooperative Corporation (TDCC), the State agency for implementation of the scheme, had procured 17.89 tonnes of mahua seeds worth Rs 3.94 lakh in 2014. In 2015, the corporation procured six MFPs - seeded tamarind, karanj seed, sal seed, mahua seed, chironjee seed and myrobalan - of 420.57 tonnes worth Rs 95.23 lakh from the primary procurers. While procurement of  these items marginally increased to 470.77 tonnes worth Rs 163.76 lakh in 2016, the corporation utilised Rs 106.84 lakh for procurement of sal seed and myrobalan in 2017. This is despite the fact that 24 MFPs are covered under the MSP scheme.

The items covered under the scheme are karanj seed, mahua seed, sal leaf, sal seed, lac, chironjee, wild honey, myrobalan, tamarind, gums, kusum seed, neem seed, puwad seed, bahada, hill broom grass, shikakai, guggul, bael (dried & without crust), nagarmotha, palash kesuda (flower), shatavari (dried), madhunashini, kalmegh and tamarind (de-seeded). Expressing his displeasure over the poor performance of the State Government, Union Tribal Affairs Minister Jual Oram had requested Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik to refund the unutilised money to the Centre. “If the State decides to follow alternate methods for benefit of the tribals, I suggest that the unutilised funds may be refunded with accrued interest along with an audited report so that the same can be optimally utilised for those States which are implementing the scheme,” Oram’s letter said.

Dubbing the State Government as anti-tribal, Oram said the objective of the scheme is to              ensure that the tribal population gets a remunerative price for the produce they collect from the forest and provide alternative employment avenues to them. The entire operation should be monitored through a State level committee headed by Chief Secretary and district level committees headed by district collectors. It seems that the State Government has no time for the tribal programmes, he added.

