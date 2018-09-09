State Crime Branch advisory on cyber threats

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The State Crime Branch (CB) has issued a public advisory asking computer users to remain alert and take preventive steps against cyber threats.

The advisory has asked the citizens to secure their computers by keeping their operating systems, browsers and all the software up-to-date. It told the netizens to select a web browser basing on its security and vulnerabilities as most of the malware enter the systems through browsers. It suggested for using a robust antivirus software and firewall to prevent attack.

This apart, the CB officers have advised to choose the social networking sites carefully and use difficult passwords. The same code should not be used for bank accounts and others. If someone is harassing, bullying or threatening, the users should immediately remove them from the contact lists of the social networking sites and report the matter to the administrator of the sites and the police, it said.

The Crime Branch also provided some tips for securing the Wi-Fi by changing the password of the router quarterly, using Wi-Fi Protected Access-II (WPA2) security protocol, changing the default password of Service Set Identifier (SSID), which is a 32-character sequence that identifies a Wireless LAN (WLAN).

The advisory recommended for connecting the websites of banks with the devices (computers, laptops and smartphones) having latest and updated security software, web browser and operating system. It asked the people not to access the online banking accounts in cyber cafes and change the internet banking passwords at least once in a month.

The citizens should use the ATM, which are installed inside the banks, not carry out transactions when people are around the kiosk and cover the keypad of ATM while entering the password, the advisory stated.