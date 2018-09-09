Home States Odisha

Two injured in pepper spray attack

Two persons were injured in pepper spray attack at Satya Vihar under Mancheswar police limits on Saturday.

Published: 09th September 2018

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Two persons were injured in pepper spray attack at Satya Vihar under Mancheswar police limits on Saturday. The injured, identified as a truck driver Dandadhar Behera and a local, have been admitted to a hospital.

As per reports, Behera was coming to Mancheswar when his vehicle got stuck in a pothole in Satya Vihar. Subsequently, Behera took the help of a crane to take the truck out of the pothole. Soon after, a man of Satya Vihar asked Behera to pay for the damage of the road and an argument ensued between the duo.

Later, the local person got a pepper spray and blew it at Behera. Besides Behera, the pepper spray affected the eyes of Behera and another man standing near him. The two injured persons were rushed to a hospital and the police were informed about the incident. The police started investigation and found that the local person had attacked the duo with Police OC-17 Magnum spray.

"We have seized the pepper spray and registered a case. Further investigation into the matter is on," Mancheswar police said.

