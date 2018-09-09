Villagers block road, demand sluice gate

By Express News Service

PARADIP: Irate people of 10 panchayats of Kujang block on Saturday blocked Cuttack-Paradip State Highway at Chakradharpur demanding construction of siphon spillway and sluice gate on Mahanadi river to discharge excess rainwater from villages.

Vehicular traffic was disrupted for six hours as a result of the road blockade. Sources said heavy downpour on Thursday worsened the situation in eight panchayats of Kujang block, including Paradeepgarh, Bhutmundei, Biswali, Kothi, Bagadia, Mangarajpur, Fatehpur, Gopiakud, Nuagada and Gandikipur owing to non-discharge of stagnant rainwater. Illegal buildings and construction of National Highway and State Highway without culverts have been blamed for the problem.

Sources said Haladipani river near Paradeepgarh panchayat has been completely choked and nothing has been done for its dredging. Earlier, excess rainwater from these panchayats used to flow into Mahanadi through Haladipani river but now it remains accumulated in the villages.

Residents of the affected panchayats have been demanding a siphon at Chakradharpur and a culvert at Lokanathpada to discharge rainwater directly to Mahanadi river. They have also demanded construction of a sluice gate on Mahanadi river to control flood water.

The irate villagers, alleging Government apathy, protested under local leader Sanjay Kumar Swain along with sarpanches and other elected village representatives prompting the local police and Kujang tehsildar Ramesh Chandra Panda to rush to the spot.

The agitators lifted the road blockade after assurance from the authorities that their demands will be met within 15 days.