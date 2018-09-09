Woman farmer commits suicide

By Express News Service

NABARANGPUR: A 42-year-old tribal woman farmer allegedly committed suicide by consuming pesticide after failing to repay loan instalment on Saturday.

The woman, identified as Padma, wife of Madhab Muduli of Aaunliguma village under Tentulikhuti block, had taken a loan of `30,000 from Spandan, a private finance company through a local SHG group, for cultivation of paddy and maize. However, the crops were damaged as the Indravati dam project authorities opened sluice gates several times during the recent rains and the crop field was inundated.

According to the villagers, the private finance company had warned Padma that her house would be locked up if she failed to pay the next instalment on September 10. Since then, Padma was in depression and also fell sick.

Madhab said Padma consumed the pesticide taking advantage of absence of family members on Friday afternoon. When they came to know later, they took her to Khatiguda hospital and from there, she was shifted to Tentulikhunti hospital.

As her condition deteriorated, she was referred to District Headquarters Hospital (DHH) where she succumbed on Saturday morning.

Nabarangpur Collector Ajit Mishra told TNIE that the district administration has taken the incident seriously and ordered an inquiry by Tehsildar and BDO of Tentulikhunti block. The administration paid `10,000 from Red Cross fund and `2,000 under Harishchandra scheme to the family of Padma. On the private finance company operating in the district, Mishra assured of necessary measures.