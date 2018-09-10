Bharat Bandh: Total shutdown in Koraput

By Express News Service

JEYPORE: The all India bandh call by Congress party in protest against the fuel price hike was a total success in the district as unprecedented response marked during the bandh on Monday.

Hundreds of Congress activists led by DCC president Mnakhi Bahinipati holding placards and banners protested against the BJP led government for the rise in fuel price. Demonstrations were carried out in Jeypore, Koraput, Borrigumma, Kotpad, Laxmipur, and Semiliguda.

Congress party members blocked the National Highway and state roads in the district with logs and burning tyres.

The private and government bus services were also hit as operators suspended their routes. Roads were deserted as transport unions also participated in the bandh.

Markets, business establishments, factories, banks, offices and educational institutions were also closed in Damonjodi, Kotpad, Jeypore, Koraput, Borrigumma, Sunabeda, and Boipariguda pockets. DCC president Bahinipati said that the party would continue to protest against the fuel price hike.