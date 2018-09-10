Boy’s death sparks hospital tension in Odisha

By Express News Service

JAGATASINGHPUR: Tension flared up at district headquarters hospital (DHH) here after a six-year-old boy died allegedly due to negligence of doctors on Sunday.

Following the death of the boy, identified as Ismail Khan of Chatara within Jagatsinghpur police limits, irate locals ransacked the medical room and hurled stones at the DHH. They also blocked Thana Chowk road demanding compensation to Ismail’s kin and action against the erring doctors.

Sources said Ismail drowned in the local pond while taking bath in the morning. Locals rescued the boy and rushed him to the DHH. However, doctors declared him brought dead.

Heartbroken, family members took Ismail’s body to the burial ground. However, some people allegedly noticed movement in the boy’s body. Suspecting him to be alive, locals started pressing Ismail’s belly to flush out the water.

Meanwhile, news spread that the doctors had declared the alive boy dead without treatment following which the family members rushed back to the DHH with Ismail. Doctors admitted the boy in the hospital and even administered saline and oxygen. After a few hours, they declared Ismail dead.

Father Billal Khan alleged that his son died due to lack of proper treatment. “Ismail was alive when we brought him to the hospital. Instead of providing immediate treatment, the doctor at the DHH checked my son’s pulse and told us he was dead,” he said.

While taking Ismail’s body to the burial ground, a relative claimed that the boy’s hand started moving and he even vomited, Billal added.

Contacted, a doctor at the DHH said Ismail was first brought to the hospital dead. “The aggrieved family members returned with the boy and insisted that he was alive. The hospital staff were forced to administer saline and oxygen to the dead child to clear the family member’s doubt,” he said.

Later, locals staged demonstration by keeping Ismail’s body on the road. On being informed, police, led by Additional District Magistrate Sachidananda Sahoo, rushed to the spot and assured the agitators of compensation to the boy’s kin. The stir was called off after five hours.