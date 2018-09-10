CJI inaugurates Nyaya Sanjog centres in 30 districts in Odisha

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: Chief Justice of India (CJI) Dipak Misra on Sunday laid foundation stone of the permanent building of Odisha State Legal Services Authority (OSLSA) at Markat Nagar here and inaugurated Legal Assistance Establishment, Nyaya Sanjog, a multi-service single-point institution to provide all facilities for legal aid to people of the State under one roof.

As per the approved plan, a three-storey building will be constructed over two acres of land acquired by the OSLSA from the Cuttack Development Authority (CDA). The building will house OSLSA office, Nyaya Sanjog with video conferencing facility, State level ADR centre and provide space for organising Lok Adalat for public utility services.

There is also provision for an auditorium and a mini conference hall in the proposed building to facilitate holding of various legal services programmes.

The CJI also inaugurated Legal Assistance Establishments in 30 District Legal Services Authorities (DLSAs) and computerisation of 150 School Legal Literacy Clubs through video-conferencing. Computers have been provided to each DLSA to facilitate communication of the litigants, prisoners and legal aid seekers with the OSLSA through video-conferencing.

Besides, a Panel Advocate and a Para Legal Volunteer (PLV) have been engaged in each DLSA to provide legal aid service to the people. Legal aid seekers can approach the Nyaya Sanjog centre at district level in person or use its e-mail address or helpline number for support.