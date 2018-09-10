CT, BEd holders threaten to gherao Assembly

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Members of All Odisha Unemployed Old CT/BEd Association, who are on dharna at Lower PMG Square here, threatened to gherao the Assembly on Wednesday to press their demand for announcement of special package for permanent posting.

Association president Gopabandhu Muduli said they had resorted to the agitation in July and later withdrew after School and Mass Education Secretary PK Mohapatra assured to take up their demand in a high-level meeting.

“Though two months have passed, no action has been taken to meet the long standing demands of thousands of CT/BEd passouts who are deprived of Government posting due to faulty policy”, he alleged.

The association members said most of the trained graduates failed to get jobs as the then Congress Government did not make appointment from 1995 to 2000.

Waiting to be absorbed by the Government in vacant teachers’ posts, many job aspirants also lost age eligibility criteria, they added.

“When the BJD came to power, it did not consider our case and appointed Ganasikshaks without any training and later Siskha Sahayaks by ignoring our demands. Since then, we have been languishing in penury”, Muduli added.

Secretary of the union Binay Krushna Mohapatra said untrained graduates and matriculates were appointed as teachers but nearly 10,000 CT/BEd candidates were ignored. The State Government should consider the CT/BEd passouts from 1995 to 2001 on a priority basis during recruitment by announcing a special package, he demanded.