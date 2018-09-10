Home States Odisha

CT, BEd holders threaten to gherao Assembly

The State Government should consider the CT/BEd passouts from 1995 to 2001 on a priority basis during recruitment by announcing a special package, he demanded.

Published: 10th September 2018 02:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th September 2018 06:17 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Members of All Odisha Unemployed Old CT/BEd Association, who are on dharna at Lower PMG Square here, threatened to gherao the Assembly on Wednesday to press their demand for announcement of special package for permanent posting.

Association president Gopabandhu Muduli said they had resorted to the agitation in July and later withdrew after School and Mass Education Secretary PK Mohapatra assured to take up their demand in a high-level meeting.

“Though two months have passed, no action has been taken to meet the long standing demands of thousands of CT/BEd passouts who are deprived of Government posting due to faulty policy”, he alleged.
The association members said most of the trained graduates failed to get jobs as the then Congress Government did not make appointment from 1995 to 2000.

Waiting to be absorbed by the Government in vacant teachers’ posts, many job aspirants also lost age eligibility criteria, they added.

“When the BJD came to power, it did not consider our case and appointed Ganasikshaks without any training and later Siskha Sahayaks by ignoring our demands. Since then, we have been languishing in penury”, Muduli added.

Secretary of the union Binay Krushna Mohapatra said untrained graduates and matriculates were appointed as teachers but nearly 10,000 CT/BEd candidates were ignored. The State Government should consider the CT/BEd passouts from 1995 to 2001 on a priority basis during recruitment by announcing a special package, he demanded.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Dele Alli challenge: Here is how India tries its hand
In this July 29, 2016 file photo, Mac Miller performs at Lollapalooza in Chicago. Miller, the platinum hip-hop star whose rhymes vacillated from party raps to lyrics about depression and drug use, has died at the age of 26. A family statement released through his publicists says Miller died Friday, Sept. 7, 2018, and there are no further details available on how he died. (Photo | AP)
Rapper Mac Miller dies at 26
Gallery
Mammootty has been acting since 1979 and has appeared in more than 350 films. Here are 11 movies from the Malayalam Megastar's filmography that can't be missed.
Mammootty turns 67: Eleven movies from the Malayalam Megastar's filmography that can't be missed
The Supreme Court on Thursday decriminalised homosexuality and scrapping part of the demonic Section 377 of the Indian Penal Code. Here are five Indian films which has homosexuality as the premise.
Five Indian films which talked about homosexuality