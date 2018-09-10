Dacoit gang busted, 7 arrested

By Express News Service

TALCHER: Talcher police on Sunday busted a gang of dacoits and arrested its seven members.

Gold ornaments weighing 210 grams along with `11,000 in cash were recovered from their possession.

Talcher SDPO Hemanta Kumar Panda said those arrested are in the age group of 22 to 25 and were involved in two cases of dacoity within Colliery and Bikrampur police limits.

He said another member of the gang managed to escape and efforts are on to nab him. The arrested members of the gang have been identified as Cipun Pradhan, Samir Barik, Akhaya Behera, Dhiraj Pradhan, Mithun Behera, Rajesh Pradhan and Tuna Muduli.

The SDPO said the arrested dacoits were involved in burglary cases at Balanda on July 16 and Central Workshop on August 30. In the first case, four members of the gang barged into the house of Bidyadhar Das, an MCL employee, and decamped with cash and ornaments.

In the second incident, some gang members entered the residence of MM Biswal, an MCL officer at Central Workshop, and took away gold ornaments and cash. All the arrested persons were forwarded to court, the SDPO informed.