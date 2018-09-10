Guru Kelucharan Award for Lingaraj

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The 24th Guru Kelucharan Award was presented to Sachi Das for his contribution in the field of theatre and drama and Guru Lingaraj Behera for his immense contribution to Odissi dance on Sunday.

On the concluding day of the award festival organised by Srjan, Guru Kelucharan Mohapatra Yuva Prativa Samman was presented to four meritorious young artistes in the area of classical dance and Odissi music. They are Sonali Mohapatra and Subikash Mukherje for Odissi dance, Swati Sinha for Kathak and Rohan Suresh Dahale for Odissi music.

A book ‘Dancing into Eternity-An endearing view of the multifaceted life and work of Guru Kelucharan Mohapatra’ published by Ratikant Mohapatra, director of Srjan was released at the function.

The function was inaugurated in the presence of reputed cine actress Hema Malini, Tourism and Culture Minister Ashok Panda and Principal Secretary in the Odia Language, Literature and Culture department Manoranjan Panigrahi.