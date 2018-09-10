Home States Odisha

Human skulls found near hospital in Odisha 

The police on Sunday recovered human skulls from an isolated spot near a hospital under Sea Beach police limits in Puri.

Human skulls found in a bag on the premises Kamala Devi Maternity Hospital in Puri on Sunday | Express

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The police on Sunday recovered human skulls from an isolated spot near a hospital under Sea Beach police limits in Puri.

A person dropped a sack containing the skulls near the hospital and later left the spot on his two-wheeler. All angles, including the possibility of the act being committed to frame someone, are  being probed by the police.

Police said there was a graveyard near the hospital and such incidents have been reported in the past also. Two persons were interrogated by the police on Sunday in this connection.

