Home States Odisha

IIM-Sambalpur lacks proper hostel facility

He said a new hostel is being constructed by the Public Works Department on the varsity campus.

Published: 10th September 2018 02:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th September 2018 06:17 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: Even as getting into Indian Institute of Management (IIM) remains a dream for every MBA aspirant of the country, it comes as a surprise that 12 students of IIM-Sambalpur recently left the institute owing to lack of proper hostel facility at its temporary campus on Sambalpur University (SU) here.

IIM-Sambalpur has doubled its student intake capacity from 60 to 120 from the current academic session. The fourth batch of the premier B-School commenced from July 30 this year. A total of 111 students had taken admission in the institute this year. However, the number of students has now reduced to 99 after 12 students left the institute.

IIM-S Director Mahadeo Jaiswal said the State Government had allotted three hostels for IIM-Sambalpur students on the SU campus. However, the varsity authorities agreed to provide only two hostels during signing of MoU with the State Government. The university was supposed to provide the two hostels by July. But, the authorities could provide only one along with half portion of another hostel.

As many as 27 IIM-Sambalpur students are forced to stay in the dormitory of the university hostels, Jaiswal said. The 12 students who left the institute were staying in the dormitory, he added. Jaiswal said SU authorities had assured that they would provide rooms in the hostels to the IIM students in September. But the varsity authorities are reluctant to fulfil their commitment, he added.

SU Vice-Chancellor Deepak Behera said the university has provided a hostel and a portion of another hostel to IIM-Sambalpur. He said a new hostel is being constructed by the Public Works Department on the varsity campus.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Dele Alli challenge: Here is how India tries its hand
In this July 29, 2016 file photo, Mac Miller performs at Lollapalooza in Chicago. Miller, the platinum hip-hop star whose rhymes vacillated from party raps to lyrics about depression and drug use, has died at the age of 26. A family statement released through his publicists says Miller died Friday, Sept. 7, 2018, and there are no further details available on how he died. (Photo | AP)
Rapper Mac Miller dies at 26
Gallery
Mammootty has been acting since 1979 and has appeared in more than 350 films. Here are 11 movies from the Malayalam Megastar's filmography that can't be missed.
Mammootty turns 67: Eleven movies from the Malayalam Megastar's filmography that can't be missed
The Supreme Court on Thursday decriminalised homosexuality and scrapping part of the demonic Section 377 of the Indian Penal Code. Here are five Indian films which has homosexuality as the premise.
Five Indian films which talked about homosexuality