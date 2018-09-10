Patient dies while docs argue in Dhenkanal DHH

By Express News Service

DHENKANAL: The district headquarters hospital (DHH) was embroiled in yet another controversy on Sunday as a patient died allegedly due to negligence of two doctors. Following the incident, the district administration has issued a showcause notice to the doctors.

According to sources, Trailok Sahoo of Gunduripasi village under Gondia block complained of chest pain and was admitted to Sriramchandrapur hospital in Gondia. After a brief treatment, he was shifted to DHH. The hospital’s outdoor doctor Dr Banoj Kumar Das admitted 35-year-old Sahoo and sent him to Medicine ward on fourth floor for treatment. But Dr Sangya Das, medicine specialist, who was present in the ward, reportedly refused to attend to Sahoo.

On being approached by Sahoo’s family members, Dr Banoj came to the Medicine ward and had an altercation with Dr Sangya. After a prolonged argument between the two doctors, Dr Sangya finally agreed to check the patient. By that time, Sahoo was dead. He is survived by a six-month-old child.

Following the incident, irate family members of Sahoo and the locals took away the body from the hospital without post-mortem.

Later, they staged a road blockade along with the body at Bidharpur near Gunduripasi for three hours demanding compensation for Sahoo’s family. They withdrew the agitation after the district administration declared `30,000 compensation for the family of the deceased and the body was brought back to the DHH for post-mortem. Assistant Collector Harihar Nayak, who is the supervising officer of the DHH, said a showcause notice has been issued to both Dr Banoj and Dr Sangya on the order of Dhenkanal Collector Nikhil Pavan Kumar.

CDMO Dr BC Behera told this paper that showcause notices have been sent to the two doctors and the post mortem would be performed on Monday.

In a recent incident, a woman and her newborn baby had died allegedly due to negligence of doctors in the DHH. The pregnant woman, Tikili Behera, was admitted to the hospital in third week of July. A doctor examined her and told her to come after 15 days for delivery. But Tikili delivered the baby same day and came back to DHH in the evening. The same doctor checked her and said she was alright but Tikili died next day sparking resentment among the locals.

Following the incident, social worker Priyabrata Gadanayak had filed a petition in Odisha Human Rights Commission seeking compensation to Tikili’s family. OHRC has issued showcause notice to the doctor, CDMO and hospital authorities. According to reports, 59 children and six lactating mothers have died in the district from April to July 2018.