Home States Odisha

Row between doctors leads to patient’s death

The district headquarters hospital (DHH) was embroiled in yet another controversy on Sunday as a patient died allegedly due to negligence of two doctors.

Published: 10th September 2018 04:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th September 2018 04:26 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

DHENKANAL : The district headquarters hospital (DHH) was embroiled in yet another controversy on Sunday as a patient died allegedly due to negligence of two doctors. Following the incident, the district administration has issued a showcause notice to the doctors.Trailok Sahoo [35] of Gunduripasi village complained of chest pain and was admitted to Sriramchandrapur hospital in Gondia. After a brief treatment, he was shifted to DHH.

The hospital’s outdoor doctor Dr Banoj Kumar Das admitted Sahoo and sent him to Medicine ward for treatment on fourth floor. Dr Sangya Das, medicine specialist, who was present in the ward, refused to attend to Sahoo. On being approached by Sahoo’s family members, Dr Banoj came to the Medicine ward and had an altercation with Dr Sangya. After a prolonged argument between the two doctors, Dr Sangya finally agreed to check the patient.

By that time, Sahoo was dead. He is survived by a six-month-old child. 
Following the incident, family members of Sahoo and the locals took away the body from the hospital without post-mortem. Later, they staged a road blockade along with the body at Bidharpur for three hours demanding compensation for Shaoo’s family. They withdrew the agitation after the district administration declared `30,000 compensation and the body was brought back to the DHH for post-mortem.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Dele Alli challenge: Here is how India tries its hand
In this July 29, 2016 file photo, Mac Miller performs at Lollapalooza in Chicago. Miller, the platinum hip-hop star whose rhymes vacillated from party raps to lyrics about depression and drug use, has died at the age of 26. A family statement released through his publicists says Miller died Friday, Sept. 7, 2018, and there are no further details available on how he died. (Photo | AP)
Rapper Mac Miller dies at 26
Gallery
Mammootty has been acting since 1979 and has appeared in more than 350 films. Here are 11 movies from the Malayalam Megastar's filmography that can't be missed.
Mammootty turns 67: Eleven movies from the Malayalam Megastar's filmography that can't be missed
The Supreme Court on Thursday decriminalised homosexuality and scrapping part of the demonic Section 377 of the Indian Penal Code. Here are five Indian films which has homosexuality as the premise.
Five Indian films which talked about homosexuality