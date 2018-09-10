Row between doctors leads to patient’s death

By Express News Service

DHENKANAL : The district headquarters hospital (DHH) was embroiled in yet another controversy on Sunday as a patient died allegedly due to negligence of two doctors. Following the incident, the district administration has issued a showcause notice to the doctors.Trailok Sahoo [35] of Gunduripasi village complained of chest pain and was admitted to Sriramchandrapur hospital in Gondia. After a brief treatment, he was shifted to DHH.

The hospital’s outdoor doctor Dr Banoj Kumar Das admitted Sahoo and sent him to Medicine ward for treatment on fourth floor. Dr Sangya Das, medicine specialist, who was present in the ward, refused to attend to Sahoo. On being approached by Sahoo’s family members, Dr Banoj came to the Medicine ward and had an altercation with Dr Sangya. After a prolonged argument between the two doctors, Dr Sangya finally agreed to check the patient.

By that time, Sahoo was dead. He is survived by a six-month-old child.

Following the incident, family members of Sahoo and the locals took away the body from the hospital without post-mortem. Later, they staged a road blockade along with the body at Bidharpur for three hours demanding compensation for Shaoo’s family. They withdrew the agitation after the district administration declared `30,000 compensation and the body was brought back to the DHH for post-mortem.