Special teams to nab ex-MLA on the run

By Express News Service

PHULBANI: Kandhamal police has formed two special teams to nab absconding former MLA of Phulbani Debendra Kanhor, informed SP Prateek Singh.

The special teams headed by Town Police IIC and Sadar Police OIC will raid different hideouts of Kanhor and his associate Rinku Sahu who are on the run since molestation charge was levelled against the former MLA last week.

A woman lodged a complaint with Sadar Police accusing Kanhor of molesting her. The day after the complaint was filed, several obscene pictures and a video of the former legislator went viral on social media. The police have booked a woman for making the video and photos viral.

Meanwhile, the victim has appealed to the district police to take steps to stop the pictures from spreading. The photos are being circulated to defame her, she claimed.