Three held for firing at youth

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Police on Sunday arrested three persons for opening fire on a youth near Shirdi Sai Temple at Tankapani Road here and snatching his mobile phone.

The accused have been identified as Chandan Kumar Mohapatra, Sujit Kumar Sethi and Solanki Sekhar Singh, all are natives of the City. Police also seized two swords and one sharp weapon from their possession.

On September 2, Sushant Bhoi along with his friends had visited Kuakhai riverbed for fishing. Later, Bhoi who was studying in a City-based college left on his motorcycle for some work. Bhoi was later intercepted by the accused, who came in a car, at Tankapani Road under Saheed Nagar police limits.

He had an argument with them and then the accused opened fire on his left leg and attacked his lower back with a sharp weapon before fleeing.