CM announces 7 days relief for the flood-hit

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Monday announced seven days relief for flood-affected people of three districts of the State.The Chief Minister announced the decision while reviewing the flood situation in Bhadrak, Jajpur and Kendrapara districts. About 7.5 lakh people in the three districts have been affected by flood in Baitarani river. At least 50,000 hectare of agricultural land in the three districts remained submerged.

Besides relief materials, adults will be given `60 per day and children below 12 years `45 per day for seven days. Money will be transferred to bank accounts of the beneficiaries directly.He discussed the flood situation with Collectors of three flood-hit districts through video conferencing and asked them to submit damage assessment report within seven days. He also directed the Collectors to ensure that people get relief materials, food and safe drinking water in the flood-hit areas. Free treatment for their livestock and vaccination will also be provided by the Government, he said.

Review of the situation revealed that 903 villages under 17 blocks and four urban local bodies of the three districts have been affected by the flood. At least 40,000 people living in low-laying areas have been evacuated and sheltered in relief camps where cooked food is being served.

According to official sources, 90 tonnes of fodder have been distributed in the flood-hit areas for the livestock and the Health department has provided medical aid to the people in the deluge-hit villages. Though water level in Baitarani river receded, villages of Bhadrak and Jajpur districts remained inundated while 31 villages in Kendrapara remained marooned.