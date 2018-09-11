Home States Odisha

CM announces 7 days relief for the flood-hit

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Monday announced seven days relief for flood-affected people of three districts of the State.

Published: 11th September 2018 02:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th September 2018 06:21 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Monday announced seven days relief for flood-affected people of three districts of the State.The Chief Minister announced the decision while reviewing the flood situation in Bhadrak, Jajpur and Kendrapara districts. About 7.5 lakh people in the three districts have been affected by flood in Baitarani river. At least 50,000 hectare of agricultural land in the three districts remained submerged.

Besides relief materials, adults will be given `60 per day and children below 12 years `45 per day for seven days. Money will be transferred to bank accounts of the beneficiaries directly.He discussed the flood situation with Collectors of three flood-hit districts through video conferencing and asked them to submit damage assessment report within seven days. He also directed the Collectors to ensure that people get relief materials, food and safe drinking water in the flood-hit areas. Free treatment for their livestock and vaccination will also be provided by the Government, he said.

Review of the situation revealed that 903 villages under 17 blocks and four urban local bodies of the three districts have been affected by the flood. At least 40,000 people living in low-laying areas have been evacuated and sheltered in relief camps where cooked food is being served.

According to official sources, 90 tonnes of fodder have been distributed in the flood-hit areas for the livestock and the Health department has provided medical aid to the people in the deluge-hit villages.  Though water level in Baitarani river receded, villages of Bhadrak and Jajpur districts remained inundated while 31 villages in Kendrapara remained marooned. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
BJP leader Subramanian Swamy (File | PTI)
Petrol should not be sold at more than Rs 40 per litre: Subramanian Swamy
Union Minister for IT and Law and Justice Ravi Shankar Prasad . (File photo| PTI)
Will Rahul Gandhi take responsibility of child’s death in Bihar amid bandh: BJP
Gallery
The Toronto International Film Festival presents The Toronto International Film Festival People's Choice Award for Midnight Madness to the film rated as the year's most popular film in the festival's 'Midnight Madness' stream of underground and cult films
Watch action, horror thrillers in 'Midnight Madness' lineup of 2018 Toronto International Film Festival
Congress President Rahul Gandhi addresses during 'Bharat Bandh' protest called by Congress and other parties against fuel price hike and depreciation of the rupee in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Bharat Bandh: Congress, opposition parties hold nation-wide protests against fuel price hike