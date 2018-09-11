First dengue death in Jagatsinghpur   

By Express News Service

JAGATSINGHPUR: Death of a 60-year-old woman due to dengue on Monday sparked panic in the remote Kanaguli village under Kunjakothi panchyat of Erasama block. This is the district’s first dengue death in the year.The victim, identified as Shantilata Nayak of Kanaguli, died of the disease at SCB Medical College and Hospital, Cuttack in the morning. She was undergoing treatment for dengue at the hospital for the last few days. Her death has triggered a scare among the dengue patients in the village.

A whopping 168 villagers have been affected by the disease in Kanaguli. While the critical ones have been shifted to SCB, others are undergoing treatment at Erasama community health centre. Though health teams are conducting door-to-door visits and collecting blood samples of villagers, there have been no sings of the disease relenting.

Meanwhile, pregnant women and new mothers along with their babies have left the village due to dengue fear. With the dengue cases constantly on the rise and the health officials unable to check its spread, many villagers, especially women and children, have been forced to stay at their relatives’ places, sources said.

The affected villagers blamed unhygienic conditions and contamination of drinking water sources for the rise in dengue positive cases. As per reports, the disease has spread to Nalapai of Kunjkothi and other villages of Bhitra Andhari panchayat.

Contacted, Chief District Medical Officer (CDMO) Ashok Kumar Patnaik said Kanguli village has been declared as an epidemic area due to rise in dengue positive cases. Of 200 suspected cases, 168 villagers have tested positive for the disease. An awareness campaign and health check-up is underway in the affected village, the CDMO added.

Disease claims life of under-trial prisoner

Rayagada: An under-trial prisoner (UTP) of Rayagada sub jail died of dengue at SCB Medical College and Hospital (MCH), Cuttack on Monday. He was identified as 25-year-old of Chandagiri village under Kashipur block in the district. In-charge jail superintendent Madan Mohan Marandi said Rabindra was admitted to the district headquarters hospital after he complained of severe fever. On September 5, he was referred to MKCG MCH and during treatment, Rabindra was diagnosed with dengue. But as his condition deteriorated, he was shifted to SCB on September 8. Rabindra was arrested in connection with a murder case.