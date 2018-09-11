Home States Odisha

Flood water recedes, disease scare mounts  

The receding flood water of Baitarani river has given rise to the fear of epidemics in the district.

Published: 11th September 2018 02:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th September 2018 06:21 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

JAIPUR: The receding flood water of Baitarani river has given rise to the fear of epidemics in the district.
As many areas continue to remain inundated, people are facing an acute shortage of safe drinking water. The drinking water sources have been contaminated, thereby giving rise to fears of outbreak of a host of water-borne diseases.Over 25,000 people in 32 villages of Dasarathapur block have been surrounded by flood water and are facing a tough time due to shortage of safe drinking water. Sources said floodwater has entered most of the open wells and tube-wells, rendering them unsuitable for drinking. 

Arakhita Jena, a flood-hit villager of Kaina in the block, said, “All water bodies in our area have been inundated by floodwater. People are forced to wade through chest-deep water to collect the contaminated drinking water,” he said.Besides, the suffering of womenfolk has increased manifold with toilets becoming unusable after being inundated by flood water. “People have no choice but to defecate in open,” Jena said and added that this has led to unhygienic living conditions in the flood-hit areas.

Social activist Prasant Kumar sahoo, who is working in flood-affected areas, said the risk of water-borne and mosquito-borne diseases has increased substantially. Reports of outbreak of diarrhoea have already started coming in from the flood-hit areas of Dasarathapur, he said.

A district health official said the administration has put in place preventive measures to check the outbreak of diseases. While water purification tablets and insect repellents have been supplied to the affected villagers, bleaching powder is being sprayed in flooded areas. Besides, a team of doctors and paramedics has been asked to visit flood-hit areas to ensure proper healthcare for people.

According to the district emergency office, a total of 83,474 persons in 62 villages under 37 panchayats of Dasarathapur, Binjharpur and Korei blocks have been hit due to the flood. While around 4,009 hectare of crop area has been submerged, the flood has partially damaged 55 houses, official sources said.
Meanwhile, heavy rains lashed many places in Dasarathapur block on Monday evening, compounding the fears of flood-hit villagers.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
BJP leader Subramanian Swamy (File | PTI)
Petrol should not be sold at more than Rs 40 per litre: Subramanian Swamy
Union Minister for IT and Law and Justice Ravi Shankar Prasad . (File photo| PTI)
Will Rahul Gandhi take responsibility of child’s death in Bihar amid bandh: BJP
Gallery
The Toronto International Film Festival presents The Toronto International Film Festival People's Choice Award for Midnight Madness to the film rated as the year's most popular film in the festival's 'Midnight Madness' stream of underground and cult films
Watch action, horror thrillers in 'Midnight Madness' lineup of 2018 Toronto International Film Festival
Congress President Rahul Gandhi addresses during 'Bharat Bandh' protest called by Congress and other parties against fuel price hike and depreciation of the rupee in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Bharat Bandh: Congress, opposition parties hold nation-wide protests against fuel price hike