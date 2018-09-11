Home States Odisha

New hostel facility of SU, IIM-Sambalpur students

Verma, who convened a meeting on Monday to sort out the hostel accommodation problem, said the issue would be resolved by September 30.

Published: 11th September 2018 02:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th September 2018 06:21 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: Construction of a new hostel will be completed on the premises of Sambalpur University this month to provide accommodation to students of the Indian Institute of Management (IIM)-Sambalpur and Sambalpur University. This was decided by Collector Samartha Verma on Monday, a day after it came to fore that 12 students of IIM-Sambalpur have recently left the institute owing to lack of proper hostel facility at Sambalpur University, which is the temporary campus of the premiere B-school.

Verma, who convened a meeting on Monday to sort out the hostel accommodation problem, said the issue would be resolved by September 30. The meeting was attended by Vice-Chancellor (VC) of Sambalpur University Deepak Behera and administrative head of the IIM-S, Dipti Ranjan Mohapatra besides, officials of the Public Works Department (PWD). 

IIM-Sambalpur has doubled its student intake capacity from 60 to 120 from the current academic session. The fourth batch of the institution commenced from July 30 this year. A total of 111 students had taken admission in the institute this year.According to reports, the State Government had allotted three hostels for the students of IIM-S in the university campus. However, the university authorities agreed to provide only two hostels during signing of MoU between the two institutions.

The university was supposed to provide the two hostels by July but, the only one hostel besides, a portion of another hostel could be provided to IIM-S. The Sambalpur University accommodated its 70 students in the remaining half portion of the second hostel building. However, due to the lack of rooms in the hostel, the authorities of IIM-S were forced to accommodate their 27 students in dormitory. Subsequently, 12 students of the IIM-S left the premier B-School due to unavailability of rooms in the hostel. At present, 15 students of the IIM-S are staying in dormitory.

Verma has asked the PWD officials to complete the work on the new hostel, which is being constructed on the university premises, by September 20 and hand it over to the university authorities. The 70 students of the university will be shifted to the new hostel by September 30, he added. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
BJP leader Subramanian Swamy (File | PTI)
Petrol should not be sold at more than Rs 40 per litre: Subramanian Swamy
Union Minister for IT and Law and Justice Ravi Shankar Prasad . (File photo| PTI)
Will Rahul Gandhi take responsibility of child’s death in Bihar amid bandh: BJP
Gallery
The Toronto International Film Festival presents The Toronto International Film Festival People's Choice Award for Midnight Madness to the film rated as the year's most popular film in the festival's 'Midnight Madness' stream of underground and cult films
Watch action, horror thrillers in 'Midnight Madness' lineup of 2018 Toronto International Film Festival
Congress President Rahul Gandhi addresses during 'Bharat Bandh' protest called by Congress and other parties against fuel price hike and depreciation of the rupee in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Bharat Bandh: Congress, opposition parties hold nation-wide protests against fuel price hike