Amit Shah to attend BJP Mahila Morcha meet in Puri

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Keeping his ‘Mission 120+’ firmly in sight, national BJP president Amit Shah will visit the State on September 24 to attend the national convention of party’s Mahila Morcha at Puri.

Announcing Shah’s visit here on Tuesday, State BJP Mahila Morcha president Pravati Parida said a three-day national executive committee meeting of the Morcha beginning September 23 will be held at Puri.

While a meeting of the national functionaries of Mahila Morcha will be held on September 23, a women convention will be held on September 24. The women’s rally will be addressed by Shah and national president of Mahila Morcha Vijaya Rahatkar.

Apart from national office-bearers of the Morcha, Parida said all Union women ministers, MPs, State Mahila Morcha presidents and Secretaries will attend the executive committee meeting. Atrocities and violence against women will be the major agenda of the national convention, she added.