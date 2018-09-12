Buses to Puri stop plying

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Private buses on Bhubaneswar-Puri route stopped plying from Tuesday due to the ongoing dispute between bus owners’ associations of the two places over plying timing of their carriages. The disruption in bus communication has hit communication from both ends.

The tussle which has been continuing for the last four days turned bitter on Tuesday after the Bhubaneswar Private Bus Owners’ Association stopped plying its buses to Puri alleging that the latter detained 18 of their buses at Puri bus stand over timing row. The association also allegedly detained eight buses from Puri at Baramunda bus terminal, sources said.

Speaking to mediapersons on the issue, Bhubaneswar Bus Owners’ Association secretary Barada Prasanna Acharya said the Puri association has reduced their passenger loading time and are also not following permit serial timing while plying their vehicles. “Besides, the parallel loading of passengers by them is affecting our business,” Acharya said, adding, “The Puri association is not showing any interest in resolving the issue.”

Rubbishing the allegations Puri Association members said, it is the Bhubaneswar association which has deviated from the plying timings and passenger loading. “They have even disrupted plying of Cuttack-Puri buses via Bhubaneswar,” an association member said.

Around 70 private buses ply on Bhubaneswar-Puri route on a daily basis and the disruption is now causing trouble for passengers. Several passengers were stranded at Kalpana Square, the major departure point to Puri. “The autos plying on the route are asking for reservation and are charging a minimum `800,” said Sarbeswar Das, a commuter.