Four go missing as boat capsizes in Chitrakonda

Published: 12th September 2018 02:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th September 2018 06:49 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

MALKANGIRI: IN a tragic incident, four persons including three women and a minor went missing after a country boat carrying seven people capsized in Chitrakonda reservoir at Kenduguda under Nakamamudi panchyat on Monday night.

The incident took place when they were returning home after working in their agriculture fields. Though three of them managed to swim back to safety, others went missing, sources said. All of them belong to Barlabandha village under Nakamamudi panchyat.  Sanyasi Sisa, who survived the incident, said the boatman could not control the boat due to strong waves and before they could think what to do, the boat capsized. Those missing persons were identified as Budri Sisa (70), Radhika Sisa (25), Tulsa Sisa and 3-year-old Manima Sisa.

Korukonda fire personnel went to the spot on Tuesday morning and launched search operation. None of the missing persons was found till the report was filed.

