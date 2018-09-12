Hockey coach expresses satisfaction with infra facility

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Setting aside the Asian Games disappointment, Hockey India coach Harindar Singh reached the Capital for a fresh start. Singh is here for national team selection and trail camp at Kalinga Stadium, the venue for Odisha Hockey Men’s World Cup.

Singh visited the newly laid ground and practice ground at the stadium and reviewed the players dressing room, gymnasium facility along with the room facility. Singh also visited hotels in the vicinity of the stadium where the players are likely to put up.

Sources said, the Indian coach expressed satisfaction with the infrastructure at Kalinga Stadium, where the Indian players are likely to reach on September 18 for first phase camp.

As per the regular practice, the core probables usually train at Bengaluru’s Sports Authority of India’s campus. Hockey India is planning to help the team gain as much home advantage as possible before the game’s biggest event to be held here from November 28 to December 16.

After the first phase of national camp, the defending Indian Men’s Hockey Team will proceed to take part in the 5th Men’s Hero Asian Champions Trophy in Muscat from October 18 to 28.

In between, the State Government took an opportunity to promote the event at India Day Parade-2018 in Fremont of California, on August 15.

It was a moment of pride for Odias in Bay Area when Odisha tableau displayed arts, culture, trade and history at FOG-FIA India Day Parade showcased Sports culture and bagged the first prize.

The float had a tribal village with mountains, Lord Jagannath’s temple and Kalinga Stadium drawn in 3D. Odia’s began participating in the parade in 1999.