Immolation bid foiled

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: A month after her foiled attempt to commit suicide by jumping to river Kuakhai, former woman home guard Kanchana Bala Patra on Tuesday resorted to self-immolation at Lower PMG here. However, she was rescued by police this time also though she sustained burn injuries.

According to sources, Kanchana reached Lower PMG at noon and tried to immolate herself when protest rallies were carried out by teachers’ bodies, ABVP activists and other outfits.

Immediately after the former home guard poured kerosene on her body and lit fire, she was rescued by the police personnel deployed on the spot and rushed to the Capital Hospital. She sustained burn injuries on leg.

When enquired, Kanchana said she resorted to the step as city Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) did not assign any duty to her. Bhubaneswar DCP Anup Sahu said she had been disengaged from duty five years back.

“The lady has two cases against her for which she was dismissed from the duty of home guard five years back. Still she insisted on doing the duty which is not justified,” Sahu said. Earlier, Kanchana had attempted to commit suicide by jumping into the Kuakhai river.