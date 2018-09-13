Home States Odisha

1,497 kids rescued in Paree Phase 2

BHUBANESWAR:  Continuing its endeavour to trace and rescue the missing children, Odisha Police has rescued 1497 children till Tuesday under its Paree, Phase 2 campaign, a special operation launched for the purpose on September 1.The first phase, that will conclude on September 15, focuses on rescuing children from the State, while the second phase from September 16 to September 29 will focus on rescuing children from other States.

For out of state operation, eight teams comprising officers of Odisha Police and officials of Women and Child Development (WCD) Department, were formed. The missing children will be traced and rescued from New Delhi and National Capital Region, West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand and Maharashtra.

The teams were briefed about the operation at Odisha Crime Branch’s office by the police officers, WCD officials and officials of the Labour Department on Wednesday. Each team will have one official from WCD Department who will conduct the special operation to rescue the missing children in the National Capital and other states basing on the intelligence available to them. 

The teams will reach their respective destinations in various parts of the country by September 18 and carry out the operation. On their return on September 30, the rescued children will be received by WCD officials in the Capital and later sent to rehabilitation centres.

