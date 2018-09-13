4 Missing persons found dead

By Express News Service

MALKANGIRI : The four persons including a toddler, who went missing after a boat carrying seven persons capsized in Barlabandh canal of Chitrakonda on Monday night, were found dead on Wednesday. The deceased are Dohara Sisha (40), Budri Sisha (70), Radhika Sisha (25) and Tulsa Sisha (2).

Fire personnel, who were pressed for rescue operation, recovered the bodies. After postmortem, the bodies were handed over to their families. The incident took place when they were returning home after working in their agriculture fields near Nakamamudi. Though three of them managed to swim back to safety, others went missing. All of them belong to Barlabandha village under Nakamamudi panchyat. The boatman could not control the boat due to strong waves and it capsized.

2 minors drown in J’singhpur

Jagatsinghpur: In a tragic incident, two schoolchildren drowned in a pond at Singiri village under Balikuda police limits on Wednesday. They are Omm Biswal (9) and Arya Suman Rout (10), students of Singiri UP School in the village .The boys had bunked classes and gone to the pond to take bath. Leg of Omm was stuck in the pond and he slipped into the water.

Hearing his screams, Arya tried to rescue him but he too slipped. Both of the children could not come out of the pond and drowned. When the school was closed and the children did not return home, their family members and locals started searching for them. Hours later, some villagers found the unconscious children in the pond and shifted them to district headquarters hospital where doctors declared them brought dead.