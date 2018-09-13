Artisan defies age, earns respect

Home States Odisha

By Express News Service

DHENKANAL:  The deft movement of Budhadhar Behera’s fingers defy his age.
The 78-year-old idol artisan, fondly known as Budhia bhai by Dhenkanal residents, belongs to Kakhadi village of Athagarh tehsil in Cuttack district. But he loves Dhenkanal as its residents have always appreciated his art. Budhia bhai can make any idol as per market demand. His idols are in huge demand ahead of the festive season. The septuagenarian says he has learnt the art from his father and seniors. Having started work at the age of 21, he continues to delight his customers tirelessly from his workshop in Chandan Bazar here. This year, Budhia bhai has made 21 Ganesh idols.

The artisan says he gets orders from other districts also but love for Dhenkanal keeps him from selling his wares elsewhere. However, Budhia bhai makes an exception in  November when he moves to Gujarat which he says provides lucrative options for artisans like him. “I do not want to beg. I will continue to work till my last breath”, says the craftsman while giving final touches to a Ganesh idol at his workshop.     

