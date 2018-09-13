Home States Odisha

Civic body cracks down on rooftop hoardings

The Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Wednesday began removing rooftop hoardings installed on buildings.

Published: 13th September 2018 02:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th September 2018 06:39 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Wednesday began removing rooftop hoardings installed on buildings. A team of civic officials removed at least 13 rooftop hoardings from houses in Chandrasekharpur area.“These hoardings are not only illegal but also make city’s skyline cluttered and unsafe for commuters”, said BMC Deputy Commissioner (revenue) Srimanta Mishra and added that house owners, who have allowed space on their rooftops to advertisers to install hoardings, will have to face the music.

Mishra said as per the Advertisement Regulations notified by the State Government in 2006, the Municipal Commissioner is empowered to remove any unauthorised advertisement from the city without prior notice.The officials said the incidents of rooftop hoardings falling over vehicles and pedestrians at Kalpana Square, Palaspali and other areas are still fresh in the minds of local residents and these structures need to removed.

Structural Engineer of Bhubaneswar Development Authority (BDA) Bibhu Ranjan Giri said the huge hoardings always pose a threat to the structures.Reassessment of holding tax soonThe civic body has also decided that it will collect holding tax in commercial rate from the house owners, who have allowed advertisers to have rooftop hoardings illegally from their buildings. 

The civic authorities Wednesday warned house owners putting up rooftop and said that the holding tax from such houses will be collected as per commercial rate. Accordingly, all the Zonal Deputy Commissioners (ZDCs) have been asked to make the reassessment of holding tax in commercial rates. The ZDCs were also given with a list of buildings in 16 stretches from the 40-km priority corridor across the city for the Hockey World Cup 2018, along which the building owners have put up rooftop hoardings. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The poster of 'Dabangg'.
Eight years of Dabangg: Stars get nostalgic
Hosted by Salman Khan, Bigg Boss will be aired on Colors from this weekend, that is, October 1, 2017.
WATCH | Bigboss12 Contestant final list
Gallery
Phil Schiller, Apple's senior vice president of worldwide marketing, speaks about the Apple iPhone XS and Apple iPhone XS Max. | Associated Press
Apple unveils new iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max and iPhone XR
Movie: Manmarziyaan | Language: Hindi | Director: Anurag Kashyap | Cast: Vicky Kaushal, Taapsee Pannu, Abhishek Bachchan | Release date: 14 September 2018
Movie releases for this Ganesh Chaturthi weekend