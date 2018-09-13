Civic body cracks down on rooftop hoardings

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Wednesday began removing rooftop hoardings installed on buildings. A team of civic officials removed at least 13 rooftop hoardings from houses in Chandrasekharpur area.“These hoardings are not only illegal but also make city’s skyline cluttered and unsafe for commuters”, said BMC Deputy Commissioner (revenue) Srimanta Mishra and added that house owners, who have allowed space on their rooftops to advertisers to install hoardings, will have to face the music.

Mishra said as per the Advertisement Regulations notified by the State Government in 2006, the Municipal Commissioner is empowered to remove any unauthorised advertisement from the city without prior notice.The officials said the incidents of rooftop hoardings falling over vehicles and pedestrians at Kalpana Square, Palaspali and other areas are still fresh in the minds of local residents and these structures need to removed.

Structural Engineer of Bhubaneswar Development Authority (BDA) Bibhu Ranjan Giri said the huge hoardings always pose a threat to the structures.Reassessment of holding tax soonThe civic body has also decided that it will collect holding tax in commercial rate from the house owners, who have allowed advertisers to have rooftop hoardings illegally from their buildings.

The civic authorities Wednesday warned house owners putting up rooftop and said that the holding tax from such houses will be collected as per commercial rate. Accordingly, all the Zonal Deputy Commissioners (ZDCs) have been asked to make the reassessment of holding tax in commercial rates. The ZDCs were also given with a list of buildings in 16 stretches from the 40-km priority corridor across the city for the Hockey World Cup 2018, along which the building owners have put up rooftop hoardings.