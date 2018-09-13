Doctor murders love rival in clinic

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: A 55-year-old doctor murders his former employee in his private clinic over a love affair. He chops the body, takes the dismembered parts to his native village, buries it and constructs a toilet over the place. An anonymous call to the victim’s family blows the lid of the case.The crime, which has all the ingredients of a Bollywood potboiler, was unravelled by Berhampur police which also recovered the decomposed body of the victim on Wednesday.

The cops stumbled on this sensational murder while investigating the missing case of 45-year-old Bishnu Prasad Gouda, agent of a private bank who was staying in a rented accommodation in the city. He was missing from his workplace since August 18. After an anonymous call informed about the doctor’s alleged role, police swung into action.Berhampur SP Pinak Mishra said Gouda was in a relationship with the nurse in Dr Hrushikesh Tripathy’s clinic at Goilundi. Tripathy was posted at Chhatrapur Hospital and also used to run a clinic from his residence.

As Tripathy also had feelings for the nurse, a dispute arose between him and Gouda. About four months back, Gouda quit his job in the clinic and shifted to his native Benia village within Khalikote police limits. Later, he joined as an agent in a private bank in the city and continued to be in relationship with the nurse despite repeated warnings by Tripathy, Mishra said.

On August 18, Gouda left for the bank, but did not return. After failing to trace Gouda despite frantic searches, family members lodged a missing complaint with the police. They also informed the cops about Gouda’s relationship with the nurse and his rivalry with Tripathy.Basing on the complaint, the SP formed a special police team and started investigation. During probe, the cops interrogated the staff of the clinic including the nurse. However, Tripathy gave the police a slip and absconded.

Later, the cops laid their hands on Ganga Behera, the assistant in Tripathy’s clinic. Initially, Behera feigned ignorance about Gouda, but later broke down and admitted that the missing man was killed by the doctor in the clinic on August 18.

Behera also informed that after committing the crime, Tripathy took Gouda’s body to his native Badagumula village and buried it. To screen evidence, he even constructed a toilet on the burial place.

On Wednesday, a police team reached Badagumula with Behera and retrieved the highly decomposed body of Gouda. The SP said police are interrogating the accused’s wife Sandhyarani Tripathy, who is also a doctor, his 21-year-old son and the nurse. Besides, another three persons have been detained in this connection.While the clinic has been sealed, the cops have launched a manhunt for Tripathy who is on the run since the last fortnight.