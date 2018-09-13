Home States Odisha

Energy PSUs support  for medical aspirants

The public sector undertakings (PSUs) under Energy department have extended their support to 50 poor meritorious medical aspirants to prepare for National Eligibility Entrance Test (NEET). 

Published: 13th September 2018

BHUBANESWAR:  The public sector undertakings (PSUs) under Energy department have extended their support to 50 poor meritorious medical aspirants to prepare for National Eligibility Entrance Test (NEET). Energy Minister Sushant Singh on Wednesday felicitated these students at OPTCL power training centre here in presence of Energy Secretary Hemant Sharma. The Minister also felicitated six students of the first batch who had successfully cracked the entrance test last year and had managed to get seats in Government medical colleges. 

The PSUs - OPTCL, OHPC, OPGC, OTPCL, Gridco and discoms such as Cesu, Wesco, Nesco and Southco - as part of their corporate social responsibility (CSR) activities have provided financial aid to help these medical aspirants to get free coaching for NEET through the residential coaching centre Akash Institute. The Energy Minister thanked the Government-run PSUs for their efforts and said the move will certainly help the meritorious students.

