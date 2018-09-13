Home States Odisha

Golden grass products struggle to survive

It has been 18 years and the number of members of the federation has gone up to 400.

Published: 13th September 2018 02:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th September 2018 06:39 AM   |  A+A-

Golden grass products up for sale at an exhibition| Express

By Express News Service

JAGATSINGHPUR:  The traditional craft of weaving beautiful artifacts from ‘kaincha’, also known as golden grass due to its colour, is facing a tough battle of survival in Balikuda area of Jagatsinghpur district. The craft was once a major source of income for women artisans of the coastal area of the district but is now battling odds like shortage of raw material, lack of storage facilities and training and a deluge of plastic household items in the market. Golden grass (vetiver zizanoids) is a variety of wild grass found in the forests of coastal villages. It grows up to 5-6 feet in height. Women artisans use the grass to carve out items like files, trays, pencil cases, book stands and notebook covers besides attractive interior decoration pieces.

In a bid to revive the craft and cash in on its demand especially in urban areas, in the year 2000, about 22 women of Thailo panchayat under Balikuda block got together and formed a federation called ‘Janani’ with the support of ‘Unnayan’, Bhubaneswar based development organisation.

It has been 18 years and the number of members of the federation has gone up to 400. However, despite its demand, weaving of golden grass is a strenuous process and collecting raw material has become extremely tough for the women.

President of ‘Janani’ Sarojini Das said even as golden grass can be stored for three years, lack of storage facility has emerged as a major cause of concern for the artisans. Some other members of the federation said golden grass products are in huge demand in the urban areas especially metro cities. However, the members feel that they must stress on quality so that the products can be marketed properly.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The poster of 'Dabangg'.
Eight years of Dabangg: Stars get nostalgic
Hosted by Salman Khan, Bigg Boss will be aired on Colors from this weekend, that is, October 1, 2017.
WATCH | Bigboss12 Contestant final list
Gallery
Phil Schiller, Apple's senior vice president of worldwide marketing, speaks about the Apple iPhone XS and Apple iPhone XS Max. | Associated Press
Apple unveils new iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max and iPhone XR
Movie: Manmarziyaan | Language: Hindi | Director: Anurag Kashyap | Cast: Vicky Kaushal, Taapsee Pannu, Abhishek Bachchan | Release date: 14 September 2018
Movie releases for this Ganesh Chaturthi weekend