Golden grass products struggle to survive

JAGATSINGHPUR: The traditional craft of weaving beautiful artifacts from ‘kaincha’, also known as golden grass due to its colour, is facing a tough battle of survival in Balikuda area of Jagatsinghpur district. The craft was once a major source of income for women artisans of the coastal area of the district but is now battling odds like shortage of raw material, lack of storage facilities and training and a deluge of plastic household items in the market. Golden grass (vetiver zizanoids) is a variety of wild grass found in the forests of coastal villages. It grows up to 5-6 feet in height. Women artisans use the grass to carve out items like files, trays, pencil cases, book stands and notebook covers besides attractive interior decoration pieces.

In a bid to revive the craft and cash in on its demand especially in urban areas, in the year 2000, about 22 women of Thailo panchayat under Balikuda block got together and formed a federation called ‘Janani’ with the support of ‘Unnayan’, Bhubaneswar based development organisation.

It has been 18 years and the number of members of the federation has gone up to 400. However, despite its demand, weaving of golden grass is a strenuous process and collecting raw material has become extremely tough for the women.

President of ‘Janani’ Sarojini Das said even as golden grass can be stored for three years, lack of storage facility has emerged as a major cause of concern for the artisans. Some other members of the federation said golden grass products are in huge demand in the urban areas especially metro cities. However, the members feel that they must stress on quality so that the products can be marketed properly.