Govt school students to get free shoes, socks 

 For the first time, students reading in Government primary and upper primary schools will get free shoes and socks just like uniforms and textbooks.

Published: 13th September 2018

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:  For the first time, students reading in Government primary and upper primary schools will get free shoes and socks just like uniforms and textbooks. The modalities and distribution process will be finalised by October 2.Officials of the Odisha Primary Education Programme Authority (OPEPA) said all girls from Classes I to VIII will now get free uniforms along with shoes while for boys, it will be provided to those who belong to SC/ST community and BPL category. Similarly, free uniforms will be provided to all students from Classes I to VIII in schools managed by SC/ST Development department. 

They said the School and Mass Education department will shortly come up with a separate notification regarding distribution of uniforms and shoes to students of grant-in-aid schools and boys students belonging to APL in primary and upper primary schools. Apart from spending `400 per student towards two pairs of school uniforms, the Government will now spend an additional `200 to provide them a pair of black shoes and two pairs of white socks.  

Officials said in districts falling under cold climate zones, the District Education Officers (DEOs) and District Project Coordinators (DPCs) will also have the authority to provide one pair of uniform and a sweater to the students instead of providing them two pairs of uniforms. The schools, which have received more than `5,000 for purchase of uniforms and shoes, have been asked to sign an agreement with one of the GST registered distributors in their locality and maintain all details regarding procurement in school record books, they added.

The move came after the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) asked the State Government to provide free shoes under Right to Education Act, 2009 last year. A majority of the students belonging  to poor families usually come to school barefoot. There are instances when students get injured travelling barefoot. State Project Director of OPEPA Bhupendra Singh Poonia said action will be initiated against authorities and distributing agencies if they compromise with the quality of the uniforms and shoes.  

